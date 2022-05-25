Gerald L. (Jerry) Wapner, an outstanding community minded attorney, has died at the age of 88.

A Woodstock resident since 1964, Wapner was a founding partner of the law firm Wapner, Koplovitz and Futerfas. He retired eight years ago at the age of 80.

About Wapner, Hudson Valley One’s publisher Geddy Sveikauskas said, “There are a handful of friends, one learns from travel along the winding road of life, upon whom one can always depend. They have your back.

These folks know the connection is mutual, no less so because it is usually unspoken, at least in these parts. They care. You care. Enough said.”

A profile and remembrance of Jerry Wapner will appear in next week’s edition.