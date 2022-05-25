There is research backing up the idea that non-owner-occupied rentals can alter the character of a neighborhood, according to New Paltz Town Supervisor Neil Bettez. That comment was made in response to residents from Cherry Hill speaking about those kinds of changes during the May 19 Town Council meeting, which included photographic evidence of what happened to a property owned by Roger Spool, a self-described “model landlord.” It’s possible that the rental registration law passed last year could mitigate some of those changes.

Matt Pilek and Matthew Friday were among the residents who spoke to the changes in Cherry Hill due to the increasing number of short and long-term rentals in the neighborhood, which is adjacent to the college and just outside of the Village. The rapport with local landlords is good, according to Friday, but both agreed that when a property is held in a limited liability corporation or by someone living outside of the area, problems are more difficult to address. Pilek showed a current picture of 11 Cicero Avenue as an example, side by side with an image used when the property was listed for sale ten years ago. Gone is the lush, green lawn, which has been mashed flat and turned into an illegal parking area strewn with garbage.

According to county land records, 11 Cicero Avenue is owned by Roger and Lilyan Spool. Roger Spool spoke at the January 12 Village Board meeting, when a “good cause” law was a topic of discussion. Spool adopted the description of “model landlord” during that meeting, and also declared the intention to sell rental properties within the Village due to increasing restrictions upon landlords. The same land records indicate that the Spools now reside in Naples, Florida. Attempts to reach Roger Spool for comment were unsuccessful, as the last known local phone number is disconnected.

Not being able to contact rental property owners is something that might be addressed once the rental registry is up and running, as it requires there be a local contact for all rental properties. Town officials are open to the idea of making that contact information available publicly; Dan Torres added support for posting complaints and violations on the Town’s website, as well.

Another neighbor speaking about this issue was Robert Feldman, who brought up issues relating to turning residences into businesses by making them short-term rentals, or even professional offices. Feldman spoke about the bursts of high traffic volume on these streets, which are devoid of sidewalks, and suggested that remedies could include rental periods no shorter than 31 days, as well as a homestead tax to discourage owning property without occupying it.