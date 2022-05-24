The Saugerties Farmers’ Market opens its 21st season on Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cahill School parking lot at 115 Main Street. Opening Day will feature 32 vendors, old and new.

Local elected officials and community leaders will cut the ribbon to kick off the market at 10:30 a.m., along with the Saugerties Farmers’ Market committee members. Peggy Schwartz, a major sponsor of the market, is both a local businesswoman, owner of Town & Country Liquors, and a community leader as vice-chair of the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce. Schwartz is a backer of the Market’s efforts to support people in need.

New to the market this year is Catskill Mountain Lavender, a Saugerties grower that produces flowers, soap, lotions, essential oil and bath salts.

Vegetable and fruit farmers include Bob Fade of Fiddlehead Farm, John and Jean Wais of J&J Farm, Tom Maynard of Maynard Orchards and Farms, Josh Spiro of Deadhead Farm, Diane Carlson of Greene Earth Farm and Lisa Motzer of Lone Duck Farm. Kyle Dodge and Amanda Tigerio of Gulden Farm will bring their pastured beef, along with farm-raised fish from Hudson Valley Fisheries, and Lone Duck Farm will offer vegetables, chicken and pork.

Other offerings include cow and sheep cheeses from Rock n’ Raw Edibles and goat cheeses from Lynnhaven Nubians; wine from Whitecliff Vineyard and Blue Sky Winery; bourbon, vodka, whiskey and liqueurs from Cooper’s Daughter; hard cider from Maynard; coffees from Autonomous; and teas from Owl’s Hoot. Baked goods from sweet to savory, breads to desserts will be available from Violet’s Bakery, Our Daily Bread and the Cookie Board. You’ll also find sauces from Ram’s Valley, honey and maple syrup from Sheepy Valley, CBD products from Hennepen’s, turmeric products from the Turmeric Store and herbs and other plants from Cedar Ridge Nursery.

There are handmade items by local crafters, including jewelry from Stoned Handmade, pottery from SkyStone Studio and tee-shirts from Arteesan.

Shoppers can eat lunch at the Market café or take home prepared foods made by chef Chris Arquiett of Brave the Flames and Tom Fisher of Corners. Food to taste will be offered at a chef demo at the market by Jimmy Tamayo, the well-known and lauded chef who, with his wife Rickie Tamayo, for many years owned Café Tamayo in the heart of the Village. The Tamayos helped to create the Market in Saugerties, as they were early and ardent supporters of local food. “I’m looking forward to coming back to the Market weekly to find what’s in season to inspire me in my cooking for family and friends,” said Jimmy Tamayo.

Tayné Wood, the new Market manager, is excited to join the market this year. Wood is currently the purchasing coordinator at Nasco Healthcare and is known as a detail-oriented, hardworking, effective team player. She looks forward to meeting Market customers and leading the Market as an essential service in a safe outdoor setting, bringing fresh and local food to the community.

This year SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps) benefits will go twice as far at the Market with the assistance of Double Up, a national program started by Gus Schumacher, a friend and colleague of one of the Market’s founders, Barry Benepe. “We look forward to SNAP recipients coming to the Market to stretch their budgets and get wholesome food to feed themselves and their families,” said Benepe. “This is the Market’s way of ensuring that those in need get a better bang for the buck and at the same time get the quality food that local farmers bring to market.”

Weekly live music for the Market season has been booked by Steve Massardo, who, with his wife Terri Massardo, organized the John Street Jam in Saugerties for many years. Small Engine, a local favorite band, will play on Opening Day in the Market. Elly Wininger and Dave Kearney are spirited performers, both edgy and flawless, stunning and sparkling, and superb songwriters. They are inspired by the connection that music makes among people and will bring that link to the Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Kids’ Art Corner has become a favorite stopping place at the Market. Anita Barbour, a well-known local artist, will help kids make snazzy scrapbook stand-up stars to celebrate Memorial Day.

We look forward to seeing our friends and customers return, and to welcome new residents and visitors to the market. All are invited to celebrate the opening of the Market season.

For more information, see SaugertiesFarmersMarket.com, facebook.com/SaugertiesFarmersMarket or instagram.com/saugertiesfarmersmarket.