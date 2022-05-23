Last week in Kingston, vintage baseball was alive and well at Hutton Park while host team Ulster Guards played against the Bovina Dairymen. Despite the final score, 25-2, everyone had a good time. The Ulster Guards currently have 12 players and are looking for a few more. They are playing by 1860’s rules with no gloves and are part of the Vintage Base Ball Association. The team has two sponsors — Kingston Rotary Club and Ulster Savings Bank and are looking for one more corporate sponsor at $1,000 to help cover the cost of uniforms and equipment. They have a seven-game season this summer, with the next game against the Mountain Athletic Club at the Goshen historic racetrack on June 11.