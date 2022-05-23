The circus came to Kingston Saturday morning, May 21 for the fifth anniversary celebration of My Kingston Kids. Leading off was a parade of My Kingston Kids and the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus through the streets of mid-town to Barmann Park where circus tents and activities, carnival games, Seashell and Ava’s Garden Party, face painting, balloon animals, food trucks and more awaited children and adults. Kids who participated in the weekly after-school Bindlestiff classes proudly and anxiously performed their stunts on the main stage. Bindlestiff members then performed their acts for the audience.