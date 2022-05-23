This Wednesday, May 25 congressman Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as New York State’s lieutenant governor. Governor Kathy Hochul will issue a proclamation declaring a special election for his seat in August.

After serving two terms in the House of Representatives, Rhinebeck resident Delgado said he was more than ready to step into the role “and work tirelessly, every day, to improve the lives of New Yorkers.” Delgado will serve as a liaison among local, state, and federal partners to advocate for the governor’s priorities and initiatives.