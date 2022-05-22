The Woodstock-New Paltz Art & Crafts Fair returns to the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz on Memorial Day weekend for its 41st year, celebrating the artists who found new opportunities amid pandemic cancellations and modifications.

Carefully-curated exhibitors will present work in a variety of different mediums — from fine art to jewelry, ceramics, photography, leather, metalwork, glass, woodwork, fiber art, gourmet artisanal foods, apothecary products and more. Many eagerly anticipate the 2022 show season, hoping that it brings with it a return to “normal.” But some Quail Hollow artists find themselves even stronger and more empowered than before the pandemic, which forced creative thinking about artistic output and new opportunities for income.

The fair will be open on May 28 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., May 29 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and May 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A three-day weekend pass is $13 (online only), adults $9 (presale online), $10 (gate), $8 seniors (presale online), $9 (gate), children 12 and under are free.

Early-bird weekend passes (online only) are available at quailhollow.com until Friday, May 27.

The Fairgrounds are located at 249 Libertyville Road in New Paltz. Visit quailhollow.com for details and tickets.