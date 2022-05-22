New Paltz Town Supervisor Neil Bettez has signed an emergency order in response to the number of coronavirus cases being higher than they were in January, and far more than any peaks during the past two summers. The extent of this emergency order is to reauthorize the relaxing of outdoor dining rules at restaurants.

The order will last 30 days and is renewable. The supervisor did not indicate whether other steps to protect public health will be forthcoming, or if outdoor dining shall cover the extent of those efforts.