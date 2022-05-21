Moriello Pool is scheduled to open to the public on weekends beginning with the three-day Memorial Day weekend, May 28, 29, 30. The pool will open to the public daily beginning Saturday, June 25.

Public swim hours:

• 12 to 7 p.m., weekends only May 28 – June 20

• 12 to 7:30 p.m., June 25 – August 14

• 12 to 7 p.m., August 15 – September 5

The pool will close to the pubic a few late afternoons and/or evenings for swim meets and other related activities — days and times to be posted at the pool.

Membership rates for the season for residents of the Town of New Paltz

• Family — $220 (for up to five family members residing in a single family home), each additional family member in the same household is $40 additional

• Single — $100

• Senior — $70

To purchase a resident membership proof of New Paltz residency is required — a valid driver’s license showing a Town or Village of New Paltz physical address, property tax receipt, posted mail within the last 30 days showing name and physical address of applicant, utility bill, lease agreement or insurance card. A Check is also accepted if name and physical address are pre-printed on the check. Telephone numbers and other information related to each membership are required when purchasing a membership. PO boxes are not accepted as proof of residency.

Daily admission rates for New Paltz residents:

• 12 & under — $7

• Over 12 — $9

• Senior — $7

• After 5 p.m. — $6

New Paltz residents paying the daily admission rate must also provide valid proof of residency to qualify for the appropriate daily resident rate.

Non-New Paltz residents can purchase a family or single membership. However, daily admission is not available to non-New Paltz residents. Only residents of the Town or Village New Paltz are eligible for the daily rate.

Non-New Paltz resident membership rates:

Daily Admission rates for

• Family — $330 (for up to five family members residing in a single family home), each additional family member in the same household is $40 additional)

• Single — $140

Swim lessons will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings as in past years. Information, including registration dates and times, will be available at Moriello Pool by early June. Tentatively the first of three two-week sessions will begin June 28 .

“Aquoga” (combining water aerobics and yoga) will be offered Monday and Friday mornings. Classes are currently scheduled to begin Monday, June 27. More information will be available at Moriello Pool beginning May 28.