A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly opened Catskill Mountain Moonshine Co., located at 31 Market Street in Saugerties, was held during the May Saugerties Chamber of Commerce mixer. Following the ceremony, Irv Linsey, Allyson Barbaria and Lou Barbaria told Chamber members the story of how they came up with the vision of Catskill Mountain Moonshine and their plans for the future.