On Monday court-appointed special master Jonathan Cervas announced the proposed congressional boundaries for New York State. The new map splits Ulster County into two parts, a northern section that would be in the Republican-leaning 19th C.D. and a southern narrowly Democratic-tilting district, the 18th C.D., consisting of the central and southern parts of Ulster County, all Orange County, and most of Dutchess County.

Within hours, Ulster County Democratic county executive Pat Ryan and his Republican Dutchess County counterpart, Marc Molinaro, announced they would run for Congress. But rather than oppose each other, as they likely would have within the district boundaries proposed by the Democrats and thrown out by the Court of Appeals, the two will run in different congressional districts, Ryan in the 18th and Molinaro in the 19th. If successful, they will both be Ulster County’s two congressional representatives in Washington, one Democrat and one Republican. That could prove handy no matter which party has the House majority.

Ulster County comptroller March Gallagher didn’t let any grass grown under her feet, announcing soon after Ryan’s declaration that she intended to seek his seat if he went to Washington. “If elected, I will build on my experience and successes as county comptroller to continue Pat’s good work here in Ulster,” she wrote.

Since Ryan’s seat is not up for election this year, he can remain county executive while running for Congress. Gallagher remains county comptroller, too.