On Saturday, May 14, in Kingston and nationwide, abortion rights supporters gathered for a “Bans Off Our Bodies” day of action in support of abortion access and freedom of women to make personal decisions of when, where and how to have their families.

The event, organized by Hudson Valley Strong and Indivisible Ulster, was part of a nationwide response after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealed the court soon plans to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate constitutional protections for abortion rights — a move that would likely lead 26 states to swiftly ban abortion.

Democratic lawmakers Senator Michelle Hinchey, Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, Congressman Antonio Delgado and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan spoke to the crowd and were cheered on. The gathering then took to the streets as the procession started up Clinton Avenue while chanting “It’s my body, my choice.” They marched through the Stockade area and ended at an adjacent parking lot to the weekly farmers’ market.



