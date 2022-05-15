The offbeat comedy drama Woman at War, about a mild-mannered choir director who is secretly a fervent environmental activist, is this month’s Movies with Spirit screening on May 21 at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, located at 163 Main Street in New Paltz.

In the award-winning film, Halla (Halldora Geirharosdottir) is a 50-year-old choir director in the Icelandic Highlands who leads a double life. Behind the scenes, she is a one-woman saboteur, furtively fighting against the world’s No. 2 metals and mining giant, which wants to build a Highlands aluminum smelter.

The film’s trailer can be found on YouTube at tinyurl.com/WomanAtWar-MoviesWSpirit.

The screening will be followed by a facilitated discussion. Refreshments will be served. Attendees over age 12 are asked to contribute $10 a person.

The monthly Movies with Spirit series, organized by Gerry Harrington of Kingston, seeks to stimulate people’s sense of joy and wonder, inspire love and compassion, evoke a deepened understanding of people’s integral connection with others and with life itself and support individual cultures, faith paths and beliefs while simultaneously transcending them.

The films are screened in diverse places of worship and reverence across Ulster and Dutchess Counties at 7 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month. Movies with Spirit has no religious affiliation.

For more information about Woman at War and the rest of the series, contact Harrington at (845) 389-9201 or at gerryharrington@mindspring.com.