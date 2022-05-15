The Olive Free Library Association will present the exhibition “Behind the Scenes,” showcasing the works of the members of the Olive Free Library Exhibition Committee who have since the summer of 2017 dedicated a great amount of their time to curating and coordinating exhibitions in the Library’s Community Gallery, featuring the art of local and regional artists in many different media. The show, curated by the Library’s Exhibition Committee, will run from May 21 through July 9, with an opening on Saturday, May 21 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Nathalie Andrews, chair of the Olive Library Exhibition Committee, says about this exhibition: “Kathy Yacoe and I started this Committee and exhibition program in 2017, and have since then added a number of wonderful and hardworking local artists to this Committee, who each in turn have curated shows, assisted with installation, art dropoff and pickup and coordinated openings and fundraisers. In 2020, we had to postpone our program for several months because of the pandemic; but in the fall of that year, the Olive Library’s Community Gallery was one of the few art venues in the Hudson Valley showing art in person again, as there is nothing better.”

Included in “Behind the Scenes” are works by Janette Kahil, Elaine Ralston, Sandra Scheuer, Linda Schultz, Jan Sosnowitz and Kathy Yacoe.