Robert Burke Warren’s Real Life Revival, An Evening of Songs & Stories comes to Phoenicia at 8 pm. Saturday, May 14 at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 10 Church Street.

Sponsored by The Golden Notebook Bookstore, Burke Warren presents an evening of Real Life. No screens. No virtual reality. No streaming. The stories, the music, the community will be right there. A Real Life Revival at the historic and recently renovated Phoenicia Playhouse.

Guests include author/storytellers Martha Frankel and Sari Botton, actor-director-screenwriter-storyteller Nicole Quinn, and singer-songwriters Chris Maxwell and Ollie Milford.

“For two years we’ve experienced so much virtually,” notes host Warren, who also will perform. “Many have forgotten the pleasure and excitement of sharing invigorating, restorative art in real time with neighbors and friends…”

Tickets are $20 (students & seniors are $15) and doors open at 7 p.m. Proof of vaccination required. Masks required in the theater.

For tickets and more information, see phoeniciaplayhouse.com.