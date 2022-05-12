The Saugerties Town Board voted on Wednesday, May 4, to rename the courtroom in the Town Hall as the Judge Daniel Lamb Courtroom. Lamb served as Town Justice from November 1993 until his death on February 13, 2018.

The resolution states that “Judge Lamb is being recognized as a prior outstand Town Justice; that he is receiving long overdue credit for his talents in the courtroom; that he has paved the way for our town’s current court eminence; that he is being hailed for his examples of grace and leadership and that he is being thanked for his many decades of service and dedication to the Saugerties Community.” For all these reasons “now be it resolved that the Town Board of the Town of Saugerties honors the legacy of the late judge Daniel Lamb by naming the courtroom after him,” the resolution concludes.

“Judge Lamb contributed so much, not just to our court but to the judicial system in the whole area,” Supervisor Fred Costello said. “His legacy and time of service only speaks a small amount to the empathy that he had.” Costello referred to the many stories people tell of Judge Lamb’s kindness “and the way he used to law to help people who were in a tough situation, whether it was dependency, financial hardship or any other reason folks might come to the court. He had a soft, gentle demeanor where he could guide people in a positive way.”

With the renaming of the courtroom, “hopefully this will help preserve the memories and that legacy that he shared with all of us as a judge and as the town attorney and as a good friend and as a friend to many who relied on him,” Costello said.