Three seats are up for grabs on the Onteora Central Schools Board of Education, and though five candidates filed for those seats, one did not answer our request for information and another said she might be withdrawing from the race.

The election will be held 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday May 17, in the districts three active elementary schools, Woodstock, Bennett or Phoenicia. Onteora voters are free to go to any of those schools regardless of their home address.

The three vacancies include two 3-year seats running from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025; and one that will last for only a year to fill the remaining term of former trustee Bennet Ratcliff, that will expire on June 30, 2023.

Leon Savage

Education: Onteora High School

Occupation: Employee for the Wayfinder Experience

Q – Why did you want to run for School Board?

To add representation for younger members of the community.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

I wanted an opportunity to raise suggestions and concerns brought forth by the community. Additionally, the role of the School board serves as an opportunity to access the young voices in the community, and ensure no voice goes unheard.

What do you see as the most pressing issue faced by the district today?

The most pressing issue is the transition to cleaner methods of energy. The longer we wait to start down the path of clean energy, the rougher the transition will be in the future.

What would you like your impact to be should you win a seat on the School Board?

I would like to really highlight the voices of recent graduates, like myself, and other community members generally not actively heard from, as their voices are just as valuable, just less apparent.

Kristy Taylor

Candidate did not respond to questionnaire.

Joanna Drescher

Candidate said she may be withdrawing from the race.

Sarah Hemingway Lynch

Education: B.S. in Journalism from Boston University

Occupation: Public Policy Consultant for Global Health Visions, based in Saugerties, and Co-Owner of Marty’s Mercantile in West Shokan

Q – Why did you want to run for School Board?

I’m running for three reasons: one, because I want to offer my background in public policy and communications. Throughout my career I have partnered with mission driven organizations to create strategies, implement them, measure their success and communicate the outcome with all stakeholders. I’ve led teams of up to 17 people in multiple locations and understand complex systems-level community development. I have managed multi-million dollar budgets, and I’ve contributed to policy change with citizens who are most affected by them. Second, and maybe most importantly, I have three elementary age kids in the school district and am completely dedicated to accompanying their journey and give back to the teams of people that have already enriched their lives. I want to offer my perspective as a parent of young children in the district and a board member of both the Phoenicia Elementary PTA and the town soccer league. Currently there are no active board members nor any other candidates with kids in the early grades (pre-kindergarten — 3rd grade). Last, I fundamentally believe in public education and ensuring every child has the opportunity to go to school and learn, because an informed citizenry is foundational to our democracy. I love that Onteora’s vision includes “values for productive global citizenship.”

How do you see the role of the School Board?

I am eager to join the group of committed community members who currently share the vision for a school board that effectively manages the 4 B’s — buildings, budgets, buses and ball fields — but are also interested in preserving the fabric that weaves us all together. I think we also need to be advocating for all the resources available to public schools and seek out partnerships to support areas that need it. I think our north star should be student achievement and we must hold our superintendent accountable for good outcomes. While I was equally surprised as most parents to see that Victoria McLaren is returning to Onteora, we can set high expectations that she will hit the ground running and should therefore move the district forward quickly.

What do you see as the most pressing issue faced by the district today?

We have all suffered in some way during the global pandemic and we need massive support to build back trust, a sense of normalcy, and energy to do our best. I think it will take a strong focus on improved communications, enhanced partnerships, and a strong commitment to students’ and teachers’ needs, inclusive of those providing pre-kindergarten. Of all the stakeholder groups, parents have the least power in this district and due to COVID, have been less and less engaged in school. For most new families to the district, they haven’t even been allowed on the campus — which is especially hard for parents of pre-K, Kindergarten and younger grades. I’m thrilled that four out of the five candidates for school board are parents of current students and I think we must do better to communicate and engage families in timely, two-way dialogue. If families know what is happening at school and can reinforce and set expectations and if community organizations can fill in where the school cannot, then students will respond. For example, knowing who the social workers are at school and what their roles are is important to all parents, especially as mental health needs rise exponentially. If they are proactively given that information they can share it with their kids and help them understand the support that is available. And knowing that Astor Counseling Center will be partnering with Onteora to provide additional services is welcome information to the community and builds trust. But at the moment, the list of staff is buried on the outdated website and the partnership with Astor was shared by word of mouth. I think we can do better.

What would you like your impact to be should you win a seat on the School Board?

I want to improve student achievement and one way I think I can contribute is by strengthening communications, partnerships and community involvement. There are several great examples, like the partnership with Ashokan Watershed, that we can replicate to enrich the curriculum. I want kids to have a strong academic foundation, be engaged and have pride in school, learn something that they love, excel and eventually become global citizens and give back to our community. Particularly in a rural area like ours, the school is really the only place young people can go to for many families. I believe schools that only see themselves as administrators of an institution — and don’t see themselves as partners with parents, non-profit organizations, or county agencies — severely compromise what they can accomplish for students. I think this district is extremely special. There is a lot of talent and together we can bring a growth mindset to the district.

Meghann Reimondo

Education: NA

Occupation: Quality and Process Control at ImmuneSchein, Self Employed at Mira’s Naturals as a Maker, and The Empowered Approach as a business coach.

Q – Why did you want to run for School Board?

With regards to my decision to run for a seat on the school board, it was simply made with the intent to be of service to the children, teachers and families of my community. It is my hope to bring my knowledge and experience around finance, budgets, human resources, Special Education and advocacy to the Board. I hope to have the opportunity to utilize my ability to see situations from all sides, make fair decisions and seek ways to build on what is already established.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

I see the role as an opportunity to have a deeper understanding of how the district operates and how decisions are made. The School Board should work together to make decisions that are in the best interest of all of our students, families and staff.

What do you see as the most pressing issue faced by the district today?

As we all navigated life during COVID and the isolation resulting from it, it has been difficult to confidently shift back to a sense of school community. I feel that we must continue to foster communication between administration and families. As a result of the social distancing and remote learning during COVID we must have a deeper understanding of how the social and emotional needs of our children are being addressed in classrooms, and what supports are still needed to help our students feel safe, heard, confident and cared for.

What would you like your impact to be should you win a seat on the School Board?

I would like to represent a way of working collectively with our administrators, families, staff and students that encourages open lines of communication and respect while continuing to develop a school community that everyone is proud of being a part of!