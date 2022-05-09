In the Saugerties School District, three seats are up for grabs with six challengers on the ballot. None of the three incumbents — Katie Emerson-Hoss, Elena Maskell and Paul VanSchaack — are running for re-election. The challengers as they will appear on the ballot are Scott Polston, Randi Kelder, Danielle Carter, Christine Bellarosa, Vincent McLaughlin and William Ball.

Here are profiles of the candidates based on our questionnaire:

Scott Polston

Education: BA Social Ecology from University of California, Irvine

Occupation: Self Employed; Property Management and Real Estate

Why did you want to run for School Board?

The transparency and professionalism of the current board and administration is inspiring. As we move beyond COVID and the budget shortfall, I’d like to be able to support the students, families and district by being a part of the forward momentum and focus on student success, safety and emotional well-being.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

The members of the school board should help direct the district to balance the best interests of the students, the support of the teachers, the concerns of the parents and the requirements of the state.

What do you see as the most pressing issue faced by the district today?

The most recent budget proposal still needs to be approved by the voters. With everyone’s support, the board and administration can further focus on the educational enhancements that all of our students and families are looking for.

What would you like your impact to be should you win a seat on the School Board?

While my background is in business and finance, my mother was a teacher for 30 years, and I’m hopeful that I would be able to blend my business experience with my interest in making our schools some of the best in the state by supporting the improvements that our Superintendent and principals have already begun.

Randi Kelder

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, University at Albany Master’s degree in Secondary Education, Grand Canyon University

Occupation: General Manager at Savona’s Trattoria Kingston

Why did you want to run for School Board?

I wanted to run for school board primarily because I have a young child coming through the district (starting Kindergarten next year), and I want to be involved in making sure that the children are the main priority when making decisions. I can only hope to be a voice in ensuring that all children will have an opportunity for a good education.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

I believe the role of the school board is to help make decisions for the school district that encourages an equal education for all students. It is also to oversee the budget and to establish what the spending needs might be. The school board must also oversee the policies that are being put into place for the school district and making sure they best fit the needs of the children’s education.

What do you see as the most pressing issue faced by the district today?

I believe the most pressing issue the district is facing currently is the closing of one elementary school. I think this is an issue that is going to have a huge impact on the elementary students in the district. With more children in classes, it is my hope that the students will still get the proper education and attention in the classroom. Many students are going to be affected by this transition and we need to make sure that none of these children slip through the cracks. The district needs to make sure that the elementary students are getting the same resources and opportunities that the high school students might get.

What would you like your impact to be should you win a seat on the School Board?

I would like to have a positive impact on the school board for the student community. I have said since the moment I decided I was going to run for school, it is my priority to keep the students education and best interest first when making decisions for the district.

Danielle Carter

Education: I graduated from John A. Coleman Catholic High School in 1996, earned an associate’s degree in Human Services from Dutchess Community College in 2016, and earned a bachelor’s degree in Community and Human Services from Empire State College in 2019.

Occupation: Medicaid Waiver Service Coordinator at Abba Human Services Foundation.

I also volunteer my time to the Oscar Mike Foundation and Morgan Duke Conservation Society.

Why did you want to run for School Board?

Throughout the last few years I have seen and listened to the many struggles students have faced both academically and emotionally. Falling behind in studies, struggling to stay afloat, losing valuable supports along with crumbling mental health are some of the many concerns I have listened to other parents express in recent years.

I do not want to see any student fall to the wayside due to lack of support… whether it is support in the classroom or services to assist with maintaining their mental health hygiene. A school district can have a great budget and wonderful class programs but if the students do not have the tools to be well-rounded for success, then their greatest potential could very well fall short. I want to see all students succeed! They are our future.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

A School Board needs to be transparent with their intentions and communications. The members need to listen and address the concerns of its community members while ensuring the highest level of public education for its students. I see the School Board accomplishing this through advocating for the needs of its students, establishing goals and policies, completing ongoing reviews and evaluations of policies and curriculum to keep them current, maintaining an effective and cost efficient budget along with holding the superintendent responsible for upholding his duties in accordance to federal law, state law and school board’s policies just to name a few.

What do you see as the most pressing issue faced by the district today?

At this time, the declining mental health of our students must be addressed as they continue to adjust back to life in the classrooms. I feel connecting students with the most beneficial services for their success is a pressing issue. Also, I feel that special education students and their families would greatly benefit from additional advocacy to further understand the services available and how to connect with them.

What would you like your impact to be should you win a seat on the School Board?

With earning a seat on the School Board I would strive to keep the line of communication open with the parents and stakeholders of the community; listening to concerns will benefit the students. Working diligently with the other eight board members to address all areas of concern will improve on the foundation already established within our school district. Also, as a member of the board, I would gather all the necessary information to make the best informed choices to better serve our students and their families.

Christine Bellarosa

Education: High School: John F Kennedy Catholic HS, Somers, NY. 1988; College: College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA B.A Economics/Accounting, 1992

Occupation: Controller, Whitney Strategic Services LLC

Why did you want to run for School Board?

I am running for the school board because I am a parent of two elementary aged children and I would like to contribute what I can to our school district and community. I joined the PTA and subsequently served on the District Governance Committee to get more involved in my children’s school and this has led me to get more involved in larger district issues. I have attended almost every school board meeting and Town Hall meetings during the past school year and hope to be able to have a more active role as an advocate for our children and teachers.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

The role of the school board is multifaceted, two of the main responsibilities are to set the direction of the district for student performance and provide accountability for student achievement. The Board of Education develops the budget to align the district resources to improve achievement. I believe that it is important for the health of our district to have open dialogue and healthy public discussion on decisions which impact the future direction of our district and community.

What do you see as the most pressing issue faced by the district today?

The district has been very public about its financial crisis and recently closed an elementary school to alleviate the financial burden. The way the district moves forward integrating staff and students and delivering on new and innovative programming and repairing community trust for those who were vocal against closing a school will be of utmost importance. There has been much discussion about equity for all of our students and it will be important to ensure that this occurs K-12 as our elementary students who make up 50% of our enrollment are being asked to bear the brunt of the financial sacrifice.

What would you like your impact to be should you win a seat on the School Board?

I would like to bring my nearly 30 year financial experience to the school board. I think it is important to seek more financial transparency and explain the complications of budgetary decisions in layman’s terms. I also believe that an emphasis on communication between the district and the community is vital to the health of a school district.

Vincent McLaughlin

Education: 2003 Graduate of Saugerties high School and 2006 Graduate of Ulster County Community College. Graduated with a diploma in Business Studies

Occupation: Unit Clerk at Northern Dutchess Hospital

Why did you want to run for School Board?

I decided to run because of many policy decisions the current school board made with very little to no input from the students, parents, staff and the general public. Positive change is needed especially after two long years of dealing with Covid.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

I see the role of the board that it sets policy and sets the annual budget to which the district must operate under. Both areas need serious improvement.

What do you see as the most pressing issue faced by the district today?

Two actual issues I see. First is the closure of Mount Marion and the overall impact it will have on the district and the other is the need to control spending without cutting teachers and other programs for students. Over the last several years many top heavy administrative positions have been created not only in the Central Administrative office but district wide. It’s not fair to the district taxpayers, many of them who are seniors and fixed incomes have frankly had enough. It’s going to take a lot of work to get a handle on this, but it’s work in willing to do for the betterment of our community.

What would you like your impact to be should you win a seat on the School Board?

I would like to have a positive impact and a caring and understanding one. I say this because for too long decisions have been made with only some of community involved. When making any sort of major decisions, we need to have all stakeholders involved because if we work together to collectively solve a problem or problems we can do just about anything. I’m willing and able to listen to all sides of an issue and make a decision based of facts. I’m willing to bring this to the school board if elected.

Bill Ball

Education: B.A. Secondary Education Social Science, M.A. Sociology, C.A.S Educational Administration

Occupation: Self-employed contractor

Why did you want to run for School Board?

My wife Donica and I were thrilled to send our five children through the Saugerties School system, having been graduates ourselves. We spent many years engaged in youth sports and attending school activities, and I enjoyed being in and a part of my local community that way. I think the timing is right for me to contribute my knowledge and skills as an educator in support of the school community I value the most, Saugerties. I’ve been an educator for 27 years, first as a teacher, and then as an administrator, but I’ve been a taxpayer for 29 years. I understand that we have to balance the needs of our community and ensure a school system that is child-centered, with a healthy and supportive culture (for employees and children) to grow and learn. At the same time, I realize that we have too many homeowners that are financially overburdened, so we have to be fiscally responsible and advocate on their behalf as well. In this current climate, and with three incumbent BOE members declining to run, the community needs and deserves BOE members with experienced minds and hands to be a part of overseeing the system that is educating our youth.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

The role is critical. The School Board is a governing body of local officials whose responsibilities are defined by state and federal laws and constitutions, as well as the rules and regulations of the Board of Regents and the commissioner. It is the governance side of a school district. Board members are not administrators, but their most important responsibilities as a Board include creating a shared vision for the community, supporting a healthy school culture, developing a budget for approval, and the hiring and evaluation of the Superintendent of Schools.

What do you see as the most pressing issue faced by the district today?

The current BOE made a huge decision when they approved the closure of Mt. Marion Elementary school, but I believe the hardest work is yet to unfold. It’s difficult to transform a district simply by making transactional leadership decisions. The logistics of planning the rearrangement of your school system (enrollment, class sizes, moving teachers, etc.), is pretty basic stuff from a management standpoint, but there is a lot of healing that the district needs to address with members of the community. There are people who feel disenfranchised by the process, or who felt the process was rushed, or are simply sad that their neighborhood school is closing. A healthy, transformative school district culture has to address this.

What would you like your impact to be should you win a seat on the School Board?

I would like my impact on the BOE to be one that helps the district navigate the next several years in a way that is fiscally and socially responsible. As a BOE member I plan to be very attuned to how these changes are being implemented and evaluated with integrity. Changes aren’t successful because of good intentions, and I think evaluating this work honestly and objectively will be very important.

The Saugerties School Board election and budget vote will take place on Tuesday, May 17. Polls will be open at all four of the district’s elementary schools from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.