The City of Kingston Parks and Recreation Department will host its eighth Earth Fair on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Forsyth Park.

After a two-year hiatus, the event will feature many vendors, including local businesses and organizations showcasing their commitment to sustainability; live music performances by Bill Melvin, Deb Martin and Bill Beveridge, Vince Fisher, the Energy Dance Company, the Percussion Orchestra of Kingston and the George Washington Elementary Peace Singers. Food vendors will include Little Garden of Eat’n and La Ruta del Sol, as well as rootbeer floats from Keegan Ales and teas from Sassafras Mercantile.

“We are so excited to bring back Earth Fair this year, as the City’s homegrown sustainability festival,” said mayor Steve Noble. “This event is designed to engage and inspire the community to be environmental stewards, to get outdoors, to care for our Earth. There is something for everyone, from eco-friendly vendors to educational and advocacy groups to farms to energy contractors.”

The Earth Fair will also host a Repair Café, where the public can bring a broken-but-beloved item and repairers will teach you how to fix it. For the Earth Day Exchange, attendees can swap used clothes, toys, books or household goods. The City will be collecting electronic waste such as computers and televisions and, for the first time, a refrigerants collection where, only at this event, can residents bring an old refrigerator, dehumidifier or air conditioning for free disposal. There will also be an electric vehicle showcase and free e-bike test rides.

Kids’ activities include face-painting, a HomeSpun Merry-Go-Round, live animal presentations by Erik’s Reptile Edventures, fun activities with My Kingston Kids and more. Bike-Friendly Kingston will host a family Slow Ride, a guided group bicycle ride meant for all abilities, done at a slow pace. The ride will be around seven miles, with introductions to different bicycle amenities. Bicycles with gears are recommended. Participants should wear helmets, have front and rear lights, bring water and wear comfortable clothing.

The Kingston Earth Fair is free and open to everyone. Parking is available at the Nature Center’s Dietz Stadium entrance and the Lucas Avenue entrance to Forsyth Park. Additional parking is also available at Edson Elementary School. For more information about this event, including exhibitor registration or volunteering, visit www.kingston-ny.gov/earthfair.