The 13th annual Kingston Clean Sweep will take place on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteer groups and individuals will be picking up litter along the “Kingston Corridor” from Uptown to Downtown Kingston. The Kingston Clean Sweep is sponsored by the Friends of Historic Kingston and the City of Kingston, with support from Herzog’s and Stewart’s.

The following groups have committed to the event: Kingston Area Library, Hudson River Maritime Museum, Kingston Rotary, Kingston Lions, Ulster Savings Bank, Young Ulster Professionals, Volunteer Firemen’s Museum, Junior League of Kingston, Radio Kingston, YMCA, Kingston Boys & Girls Club, Kingston Waterfront Business Association, The Children’s Home, Center for Creative Education, YMCA BARK Youth Program, Keegan’s Army, Catskill Hudson Bank, Gateway Hudson Valley, Basch and Keegan, Livingston Street Group, Kingston Thunder FC Soccer Club, Kingston Kiwanis, Kingston Uptown Business Association, Kingston Catholic School, City Hall, Friends of historic Kingston and Ulster Garden Club.

It’s not too late! If you are interested in helping out, there will be three locations with supplies (bags, gloves) at Friends of Historic Kingston at the corner of Wall and Main Streets, the Kingston Area Library on Franklin Street and the Hudson River Maritime Museum on the Rondout. Be sure to bring rakes, brooms et cetera. For more information, contact Anna Brett at abrett1@verizon.net.