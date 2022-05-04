In February 2022, the Susie Reizod Foundation received a $5,000 grant award from Key Private Bank’s Klock Kingston Foundation. The funds will be used to purchase and distribute new backpacks and new shoes to schoolaged children in need in Kingston.

“We thank the Klock Kingston Foundation for their continuous partnership during the past 12 years,” says Cynthia Dozier, president and founder of the Susie Reizod Foundation.

The Klock Kingston Foundation supports not-for-profit organizations in Ulster County to advance education, literacy, the arts, public health and the sciences. Key Bank has managed the Klock Kingston Foundation for over 50 years.

The Susie Reizod Foundation is a not-for-profit organization. Since April 2002, when the organization received 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status, it has provided new shoes, backpacks and other educational support to children in need all over the US and countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. For more information, contact the Susie Reizod Foundation at PO Box 816, New Paltz NY 12561, (845) 255-9708 or cdreizod@aol.com.