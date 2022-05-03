Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that she is appointing local congressman Antonio Delgado to serve as lieutenant governor, replacing the disgraced Brian Benjamin. Delgado’s appointment opens up the seat for the 19th Congressional District. Who will move up to succeed him?

Delgado is Afro-Latino, the first person of color to represent upstate New York in Congress and a member of both the Black and Hispanic Congressional Caucuses. “With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as lieutenant governor,” said Hochul, “we will both make history — and make a difference.”

With congressional reapportionment to be decided by a court-appointed special master, Delgado’s seat is by no means a secure one for the Democrats. Dutchess County executive Marcus Molinaro’s chances as the Republican candidate have just brightened.

Delgado has held more than 65 town halls over his two terms in office across the eleven counties in the district. He created four bipartisan, locally-based advisory committees on small business, agriculture, health care and veterans.

Ulster County executive Pat Ryan and freshman state senator Michelle Hinchey, whose father served nine terms in the congressional seat, will be among the local Democrats likely to be reviewing their options.