Just two candidates are running for two open seats in the New Paltz Central School District. Board President Bianca Tanis will return to the School Board, where she’ll be joined by challenger Matthew Williams, a former trustee. Incumbent trustee Diana Armstead will not seek re-election in New Paltz.

Bianca Tanis

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Anthropology, Master’s Degree in Childhood and Special Education

Occupation: Special Education Teacher

Time on Board of Education: 3 years (as of 6/30/22)

Board Committees: I have served on the Legislative Action Committee, the Facilities Committee and the Policy Committee

Why did you want to run for School Board?

Public education shapes our future. I can’t imagine a better way to serve the community I love. Having spent a decade involved in education advocacy at both the state and national level, I have found my first term on the BOE to be one of the most complex and challenging experiences of my professional life. There is more that I would like to accomplish and I believe that I can use the experience of the past three years to better effect positive change.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

Most people who run for a School Board are “doers” and like to be very hands-on. That can actually be a challenge because School Board members are not involved in the day-to-day operations of the District. The School Board’s role is to act as stewards of the District by ensuring that District policies and the use of District resources are aligned with the District’s mission and vision, and by ensuring that the School Board has the information to provide this oversight.

What do you see as the most pressing issue faced by the District today?

I believe the most pressing issues are scarcity of resources, recovery from COVID-19 and equity, all of which are inexorably connected. The reliance on taxpayer dollars to fund public education is not sustainable. School Districts are faced with sky-rocketing costs which in turn places the burden on tax-payers, many of whom are grappling with income inequality, lack of affordable housing and the myriad consequences of the pandemic. In terms of the pandemic, we are already seeing the impact on students, but it is not yet known what the long-term effects will be. Underlying all of this are the constants of systemic racism and lack of equity and access for the most vulnerable students and their families. We need to constantly assess and monitor all of these issues and be prepared to support the evolving needs of our school community.

What would you like your impact to be should you win a seat on the School Board?

The past few years have been a profound learning experience. In my next term, I hope to leverage this learning to better support increased financial stability, improved communication, additional access to evidence-based academic supports for students, increased inclusion and access for students with special needs and consistent implementation of the District’s equity work. I also look forward to supporting increased education regarding relationships, social media and additional resources to address drug abuse and teach harm reduction strategies.

Matthew Williams

Education: Bachelor of Technology, Network Administration from Morrisville State College

Occupation: Sr. Manager, Software Engineering at Barracuda Networks

Why did you want to run for School Board?

This will be my second term serving as a trustee on the Board (first serving 2016-’19) and most recently I was appointed by the Board to fill the seat of a trustee who had to move away from the District, temporarily filling that seat until the election last year. I strongly believe in the importance of public service and the right to the best public education possible for all children. I have found serving on the School Board to be rewarding and with four children who will all be in District by the end of this term, spanning three buildings, it is in my best interest to keep its house in order the best I can with the other trustees and not just for my children, but for every child in the District.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

I see the role of the School Board as establishing policy and making resources available to our teachers and administrators to enable them to do what is best for the kids in this District. At the end of the day, it is all about the kids. I have also served alongside a majority of the Board, have fantastic working relationships with everyone and I consider myself extremely fortunate to sit alongside them.

What do you see as the most pressing issue faced by the District today?

Being faced with a difficult budget this year, ensuring that we are in a better place next year. Protecting positions, programs, and introducing new opportunities for the kids (Universal Pre-K as a strong example). I think the Board did a great job this year navigating a difficult budget situation and as a Board, we should be focused on not being faced with the same thing next year.

What would you like your impact to be should you win a seat on the School Board?

I will have children in Duzine and Lenape during this term. While not absolutely necessary, I do think there is value to having representation on the Board for all the buildings. You have a closer connection to what is going on which can in turn be of value at the Board table.

The Budget

The New Paltz Central School District will present a $68,999,093 budget for the 2022-23 school year to the public on May 17. Though the spending plan is more than $1 million lower than the 2021-22 budget, it comes with a 4.57 percent tax levy increase. The NPCSD will hold a budget hearing at New Paltz High School on Wednesday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. Voters in the district will determine the fate of the budget on Tuesday, May 17 with polls open in the high school gymnasium from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.