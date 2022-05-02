The Big Read Hudson Valley, in conjunction with the Kingston Immigrant Oral History Project, presented a concert by the Avila Ensemble on Saturday, April 30 at the Reher Center in downtown Kingston. The Avila Ensemble was created in 2021 by Venezuelan conservatory students at Bard College to reconnect with their roots and culture and to demonstrate the different colors of their country through its music. The ensemble consists of two violinists, Ana Aparicio and Laura Perez Rangel, double-bassist Elizabeth Liotta Pirela and percussionist Juan Mora Rubio. The program contained ten songs that showcased the musicians’ talents.