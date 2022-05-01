May 1st, 2nd and 3rd, 9 am – 4 pm. The Black & White Linocut: Exploring Texture, Value, Contrast. A 3-day workshop with Karen Whitman at Woodstock School of Art. Students of this workshop will learn design and composition considerations, how to adapt an image to be suitable for the medium, carving strategies and techniques, how to transfer a design to a block and print… and the value of patience and perseverance. Suitable for all levels, no experience necessary! Ages 15 and up. Call (845) 679-2388 or for a full list of classes go to www.woodstockschoolofart.org

