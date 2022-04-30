May 1 – November 30th Bradford Graves Sculpture Park opens for its 12th season. On five acres visitors can spend quiet and leisurely time viewing more than 100 sculptures on display. The outdoor pieces in the MIRROR PAVILION feature 15 of Graves’ sculpture from the series THIS MIRROR CAN CRACK A STONE. There are smaller pieces in both clay and bronze on display in a separate Gallery. By appointment only: Call (845) 626-4038. Email: bradfordgravessculpturepark@gmail.com. www.bradfordgravessculpturepark.com

