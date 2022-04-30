Attorney Rick Golden has acted as attorney for two planning boards in New Paltz for a number of years, and has been praised for explaining sometimes complex processes in clear language, as well as for introducing innovative ways to navigate the environmental review that’s required for all projects. Golden’s work in New Paltz is drawing to a close, because an offer to return to the position of county attorney in Orange has proven too tempting to turn down. It’s a role Golden played before the turn of the century. Ashley Torre, an attorney at the same firm who has worked closely with Golden on planning issues, will be field village planning questions in New Paltz in Golden’s stead.