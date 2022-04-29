On Thursday, in response to skyrocketing gas prices, Senator Michelle Hinchey and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced action taken at both State and County levels to relieve the pain at the pump and deliver significant savings for Ulster County drivers. The recently enacted State Budget temporarily cuts the State gas tax by 16 cents per gallon and gives County governments the authority to do so as well. Pat Ryan worked with the County Legislature to cap the County sales tax on motor fuel by 5 cents, bringing combined County and State-initiated savings to 21 cents per gallon.

The bolstered gas tax relief for Ulster County drivers will begin on June 1, 2022, and the State’s tax cut alone will provide $585 million in relief for New York State residents this year.