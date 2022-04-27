The Town of Saugerties Planning Board voted to approve the six-lot extension of Glasco Ponds, a subdivision off Harrison Court in Glasco, at its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 19. There had been some question about whether the developers would be required to provide lighting for the extended road; eventually the planners voted to waive the requirement for street lighting.

The new lots would surround a cul-de-sac, while the cul-de-sac that now exists at the end of Harrison Court would be eliminated, engineer Bruce Utter explained. The project has taken many months to be approved while questions about the subdivision, including the lighting and road extension, were discussed and worked out.

The project was scheduled for a public hearing, but no one came forward to speak. The board voted to approve the plan with a condition that Planning Board engineer Dennis Larios approve the final version.