On April 26, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., State Police from the Kingston barracks responded to a fatal vehicle crash on State Route 28 in the town of Kingston. Investigation revealed that a 2006 Subaru Legacy, operated by Tramayne Holmes, age 40 of Milton, NY, was traveling eastbound on State Route 28 when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a 2022 Peterbilt tractor trailer head on. Tramayne Holmes was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Peterbilt, Daniel Warner, age 60 of Margaretville, NY was treated by Mobil Life and transported to Health Alliance Hospital with minor injuries. The road was closed for approximately 3 hours for investigation and diesel fuel spill.