The weekly free farm stand at People’s Place will begin May 3 in their 17 St. James Street parking lot. The Farm Stand distributes fresh produce, much of which is donated by local Hudson Valley farms. Any Ulster County resident with financial challenges can utilize this seasonal program which runs every Tuesday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. through the end of October. No ID is required for this program. Please bring your own bags.

This program is in partnership with the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley and made possible by the Community Foundation of the Hudson Valley through a grant from the NOVO Foundation.

For more information about this program or any of the 23 programs offered at People’s Place, visit www.peoplesplace.org or www.facebook.com/PeoplesPlaceKingston.