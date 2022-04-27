On Tuesday, April 26, County Executive Pat Ryan signed a resolution authorizing the purchase of an existing commercial office building at 368 Broadway in Kingston for the purposes of creating a Crisis Stabilization Center. The Center would allow individuals in need of mental health and addiction services to immediately connect, 24/7, with an integrated team of clinical counselors, peer specialists and addiction professionals for support and treatment options.

“As I’ve said in the past, for far too long, we have understaffed, underfunded and undervalued mental health services in New York State and across our country, including right here in Ulster County. With our ARP funding, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity – and an obligation – to make long-lasting change that better serves our residents,” Ryan said.

“The past couple years have been exceptionally difficult on our care providers and people who struggle with their mental health and substance use disorders,” Congressman Antonio Delgado said. “We passed the American Rescue Plan and my Direct Support For Communities Act formula so that Ulster County and communities across upstate New York have the resources they need to rebuild our economy and health care system.”

In addition to being equipped to manage the most acute needs, the vision is to create a one-of-a-kind place where residents of all ages and their families can go the moment they need help, regardless of the type of help needed. Ulster County aims to provide a safe place to connect with caring people who will welcome and guide residents through the process of getting support. This might be a parent seeking help managing their child’s behaviors and stress related to financial insecurity. Other times, it may be a loved one helping a friend navigate the path to recovery from addiction. Everyone will be welcomed and assisted with the issues that matter to them. This level of support will more adequately meet the needs of the community, ease the burden on our existing system of care, and reduce the unnecessary use of law enforcement to manage behavioral health concerns.

The resolution, adopted last week by the Ulster County Legislature, authorizes the transfer of $2,000,000.00 of ARPA funds to purchase the 368 Broadway site. For more information on ARPA, visit ulstercountyny.gov/arp.