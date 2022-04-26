Maverick Concerts returns this summer with a full schedule of world-class classical, jazz, contemporary and family concerts beginning on July 2 and running through September 11. The Maverick Concert Hall presents concerts on Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons, including three Maverick Family Concerts on Saturday mornings.

Freedom and Joy: Duke Ellington, Joseph Haydn and Voices of Color in American Music will be the cornerstone of the 106th season of the Maverick Concerts.

The Maverick 2022 season begins on Saturday evening July 2, with a special 50th birthday bash in celebration of the acclaimed NEXUS Ensemble, led by Woodstock legend Garry Kvistad featuring special guests Paul Winter and Brazilian pianist, Henrique Eisenmann. Opening festivities continue Sunday, July 3 with an 85th birthday nod to American music living legend Philip Glass — along with classics of Beethoven and Bach — by pianist Simone Dinnerstein and violinist Tim Fain.

The Maverick Concert Hall is located at 120 Maverick Road in Woodstock. Reserved seating and general admission tickets for all concerts are available online at www.maverickconcerts.org.