Gorgeous, sunny weather underscored the celebratory mood at Sunday’s Earth Day Fair and Fundraiser at the Mill Brook Preserve in New Paltz. Lively music by local performers including a rocking set by Good Time Honey with Mara Lileas set a festive atmosphere, as children streamed into the woods to find painted rocks hidden along the trails. Erik’s Reptile Edventures entertained an enthralled crowd, while presenters gave attendees opportunities to sort macroinvertebrates, learn about research projects being conducted inside the Preserve and create Earth-friendly crafts. Kids played cornhole with event sponsor Rycor to win an Earth stress ball.