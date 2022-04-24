On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, the Woodstock Weavers’ Guild presents, in cooperation with the Historical Society of Woodstock (HSW), an exhibit of handwoven items with demonstrations of weaving at the HSW Eames House Museum at 20 Comeau Drive in Woodstock. The exhibit runs from April 30 to June 12. Regular hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., with an opening reception on April 30 at 2 p.m. Some items will be available for sale.

Guild members will demonstrate all aspects of weaving, from hand-spinning and dyeing yarn to “dressing” a loom, weaving and finishing. A loom will be set up for weaving by the public, and other hands-on activities are planned over the course of seven weekends. Weaving demonstrations will include a variety of looms: floor/jack, inkle, rigid heddle, backstrap and twigs. For a detailed schedule, visit the Guild’s website at woodstockweavers.org. The schedule will be updated as plans are finalized.

For more information, contact Carol Wood at woodstockweavershudsonvalley@gmail.com.