The Saugerties Fire Department has a new chief. Scott Campbell was sworn in on Friday, April 22 at the firehouse on Partition Street. While his term is nominally one year, the usual procedure is to reelect a chief for five consecutive years, the maximum number a chief can serve and to elect the first assistant chief to succeed him.

Campbell has served with the Saugerties Fire Department for 15 years. He grew up in Rhinebeck and he recalls hanging around the fire station, fascinated with the trucks and firefighters. However, he did not join the Rhinebeck Fire Department, but joined the department when he moved to Saugerties. His wife grew up in Saugerties and they have two children.

Outgoing chief Chris Wade will serve as second assistant chief; when Campbell’s term ends, most likely in five years, the department’s tradition is to elect the first assistant chief to take the chief’s job; the second assistant moves up to first assistant and the outgoing chief becomes the second assistant. Past fire chief Jim Gage explained there is an election for fire chief each year, but the current chief is not guaranteed reelection.