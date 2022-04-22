Mill Brook Preserve, Inc. will host an Earth Day Fair and Fundraiser on Sunday, April 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Duzine Elementary. Sponsored by Rycor, the event will feature activities and education for all including live music, informational presentations, crafts, snacks and more. The schedule of events includes:

• 1 p.m. Treasure Trails Rock Hunt and music by Good Time Honey

• 2 p.m. Erik’s Reptile Edventures

• 3 p.m. Junior Ranger Program & Guided Walks

The rain date is Sunday, May 1. The Mill Brook Preserve, Inc., is a non-profit organization dedicated to management of the 134-acre nature preserve and trails system in New Paltz. The trails are open to the public for free, with entrances at Sunset Ridge Road, North Manheim Boulevard and George Danskin Way. Trail maps are posted at entrances. The land is jointly owned by the Village and Town of New Paltz. More information is available online at millbrookpreserve.org.