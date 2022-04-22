From across the Esopus Creek in Saugerties, the Diamond Mills hotel, restaurant and event venue dominates the landscape. The building at 25 South Partition Street , finished in the traditional red brick that is the “Village of Saugerties look” is up for sale, with a price tag of $14 million for the hotel, banquet hall and restaurant overlooking the Esopus Creek.

The ad lists 30 rooms, of which two are suites. These fetch $500 per night; the remaining 28 rooms go for $400 per night, according to the advertisement on the loopnet.com web site. The building size totals 48,324 square feet, and it stands on a 7.9 acre parcel. Amenities include a wedding venue, a patio overlooking the Esopus for outdoor dining and a fitness center. Murphy Realty Group is handling the sale.

The red brick finish and relatively austere style of the buildings reflects the desire of developer and owner of the property Tom Struzzieri to keep the style of the former Martin Cantine paper mill, which stood on the site on lower Partition Street until it burned down in 1978. Struzzieri opened the Diamond Mills Hotel, event space and restaurant in 2011.

Struzzieri owns horse dressage and jumper tracks in Saugerties; Ocala, Florida; Culpepper, Virginia; and Chicago, Illinois.

Struzzieri’s company recently sold a majority interest in the horse shows, although he holds a substantial financial interst in the horse shows and will continue to manage that business.

An attempt to contact Struzzieri or a company representative for comment was unsuccessful.