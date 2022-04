Bike It! the YMCA’s youth bicycling program, will begin on Saturday, April 23. Bike It! is for kids aged 10 to 15 and operates from 9 a.m. to noon through June 11. Each session includes instruction in bicycle safety or maintenance, as well as a bike ride.

All participants receive a tee-shirt, water bottle, patch kit and bike multitool. Bikes and helmets are available. Register online at http://bit.do/bikeit22. Registration costs $50 for YMCA members and $75 for non-members.