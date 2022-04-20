After more than three months short a member, since Carol Richman ascended to the Town Board on January 1, the Gardiner Planning Board is back up to being fully staffed. In a unanimous vote at the April 12 Town Board meeting, Moses Rivera was approved to become a full member of the Planning Board. Half a dozen applicants had expressed interest in the open seat, according to town supervisor Marybeth Majestic.

Rob Boettcher, who filled in as a voting member at the meetings since Richman’s departure, will resume his seat as alternate member of the Planning Board.