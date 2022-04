On a chilly (36 degrees) Easter Sunday morning, April 17 about 35 people gathered under the pavilion at the George Freer Park along the banks of the Hudson River for a service by Pastor Nick Miles of the Reformed Church of Port Ewen. As the people recited readings and musicians played hymns, the sun rose in the east, exactly across the river from them, which gave warmth and joy. As if by magic, behind the gathering high up in the trees, an eagle bore witness to this the glorious morning.