Village of New Paltz meetings are now open to the public and will be held in the large reading room at Elting Memorial Library, starting on April 27. With the chair lift at Village Hall permanently out of commission, this will provide an accessible location for meeting in public now that entirely virtual meetings are no longer acceptable. Meetings will eventually be relocated to the soon-to-be-vacated fire station on Plattekill Avenue, but during the move to the new firehouse it’s full of boxes and equipment.