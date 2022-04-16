Kingston Mayor Steven Noble has announced that the City of Kingston will mark its 150th anniversary with a celebration on May 13, 5:30 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The event will include the burial of a time capsule filled with projects completed by Kingston City School District students that will be opened in 150 years, in the year 2172. There will be a musical performance by the Bruderhof, a display of original 19th century archival documents relating to the history of Kingston and Rondout and a special theatrical performance by Theater on the Road, which will portray the merger debate between Kingston’s first two mayors, James G. Lindsley from Rondout and William Lounsbery from the Village of Kingston.

Special guest speakers will include Mayor Steve Noble, Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack, Commissioner of Jurors Paul O’Neill, Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, County Executive Pat Ryan and New York State Historian Devin Lander.

“The City of Kingston is reaching an enormous milestone this year — celebrating 150 years since the villages of Kingston, Rondout and Wilbur joined together to form what we now know of as our City,” said Mayor Noble. “It was a bold action and we celebrate the vision and forethought that brought our great City into being.”

“Many Kingstonians know that Kingston dates back to the 1600s, but we don’t often think about the Village of Kingston and villages of Rondout and Wilbur as three separate entities,” said Taylor Bruck, City of Kingston Historian. “This celebration focuses on the merger of the villages into the unified City that we have today. Without this merger, it’s not certain we would have basic municipal functionality that we have today — things like a police force, hospitals, water department, high school and our beautiful City Hall.”

The 150th anniversary celebration is free and open to the public.