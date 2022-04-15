On Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Woodstock Environmental Commission will be hosting an Earth Day celebration at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, located at 56 Rock City Road in Woodstock. It’s free, open to the public and kid-friendly. This year’s event will include:

• A presentation about Woodstock’s Natural Resources Inventory, how it came to be and what it means for you and your family.

• A vision on the part of Abilene Adelman, Isabella Hamilton and Sophia Odato, Onteora High School students, for open space land purchased from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

• Ravensbeard Wildlife Rehabilitation Center with live birds of prey, including owls.

• Overlook Bicycles with e-bike demos.

• Leah Goldman, chief of staff, office of senator Michelle Hinchey.

• Jonathan Heppner, Ulster County legislator for District 23.

• Jen Metzger, senior policy advisor, New Yorkers for Clean Power.

• Woodstock Land Conservancy.

• Woodstock Pollinator Pathway.

• Woodstock Farm Festival.

• Go Flower Go with botanist Kristen Garnier.

• Raffle for a basket of eco-goodies and gift certificates from local restaurants and supporters.