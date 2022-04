Food Truck festivals, cut off by the coronavirus, like so many other activities, are back in Saugerties. Vendors from local restaurants and food truck operators will offer a variety of foods in an outdoor setting on July 3, July 21, August 18 and September 15, said councilwoman Leeanne Thornton at last week’s Town Board meeting. Proceeds from the events will go toward the rebuilding of the Small World Playground, she said.