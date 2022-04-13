Earlier this week Ulster County announced that it is seeking community-minded residents to serve on various boards and commissions. Service opportunities range from the Office for the Aging Advisory Council to the Charter Reform Commission. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis until all positions are filled, and County Executive Ryan will appoint volunteers to fill the vacancies.

“Our community relies on the tremendous work of our volunteers from all walks of life,” Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said. “Volunteerism can also help inform your government on important items and help make positive change. That is why we are looking for civic-minded individuals to fill a number of the essential openings that we have on our boards and commissions.”

There are currently vacancies on the following boards and commissions:

Community Services Board (Subcommittee on Substance Abuse/Subcommittee on People with Developmental Disabilities)

The Community Services Board (CSB) consists of licensed professionals and general members of the community who have a demonstrated interest in behavioral health services. The CSB advises the County Executive, the County Commissioner of Mental Health and the County Legislature on matters relating to the Department of Mental Health.

Youth Board

The Youth Board shall propose policies, programs and recommendations to the Director of the Youth Bureau, the County Executive and the Legislature regarding measures most suitable to supplement, aid and coordinate the work and activities of all public and private agencies, including religious and social institutions, seeking to prevent delinquency and youth crime, to advance the moral, physical, mental and social well-being of the youth of this County, and to encourage the County’s local governments to take an interest in the well-being of youth.

Board of Health

The Board of Health shall advise the Commissioner of Health or Public Health Director, the County Executive and the Legislature in matters relating to the Department of Health. The members of the Board of Health shall further have the power to inspect and review all facilities and programs of the Department of Health and may report and make recommendations to the County Executive, the County Legislature and Commissioner of Health or Public Health Director.

Office for the Aging Advisory Council

Council members advise the agency on all matters relating to the development of the area plan administered by the Office for the Aging, the administration of the plan and operations conducted under the plan.

Fish and Wildlife Management Board

This cooperative program is authorized for the purpose of obtaining on the privately owned or leased lands and waters of the state practices of fish and wildlife management which will preserve and develop the fish and wildlife resources of the state and improve access to them for recreational purposes by the people of the state.

Human Rights Commission

The mission of the Human Rights Commission exists to foster respect for the rights of all people and to explore opportunities for improving relations among all people of Ulster County. Many activities include monitoring human rights violations in Ulster County, engaging in public education about human rights, keeping abreast of national and international issues involving human rights, organizing public events and forums on human rights topics, engaging in public outreach to agencies and lobbying state and local legislative bodies when appropriate.

Charter Revision Commission

Commission members review and make recommendations to the County Executive and Legislature on amendments, additions or revisions to the Ulster County County Charter.

To submit an application for an executive appointment to one of these openings, fill out the online form at https://codev.ulstercountyny.gov/board-member-application/. Applications are due in 30 days.