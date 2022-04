Coach House Players will hold auditions for its second show of the 2022 season On Golden Pond on April 18, 19 and 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Coach House Theater, located at 12 Augusta Street in Kingston. Under the direction of David Rubenstein, the cast requires three men, two women and one boy.

Show dates are July 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10. There are two Friday and two Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and two Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. More information can be found at www.coachhouseplayers.org.