A local resident has offered a substantial amount of money to help the Town of Saugerties establish a dog park, Supervisor Fred Costello said at the regular Town Board meeting on Wednesday, April 6. He did not name the donor. Costello and Parks and Recreation Superintendent Greg Chorvas have looked at possible locations and the northwest side of Cantine Field looks like a good fit.

The access would be through Canoe Hill Road Extension and the parking area there would be included as part of the park. The site is close enough to the Village to allow Village residents to walk their dogs there as well, Costello said. “That location should not disturb any activities in the park proper or the community. This is something that has been discussed for a long time and I’m hopeful that this does materialize.”

Town officials will be meeting with the donor to discuss plans and a dog park could be a reality by the end of the year.