The Town of New Paltz held its 34th annual Easter Egg Hunt this past Sunday on Huguenot Street. There were four age groups: 1-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12, collecting 5,000 eggs that had candy, toys and extra-special prizes. Those finding the hidden gold and silver eggs in each age group won an even-bigger prize. In addition to the hunt, there was a bouncy house, face-painting, concessions, DJ Jay Smooth, balloons, rescue vehicles and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

The Town also held an Easter Stone Scavenger Hunt on Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10 at Hasbrouck Park. There were 100 painted stones scattered about the park.