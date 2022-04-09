Robert Gamble and Amanda McDonald want to turn the former Café 17 space on Church Street in New Paltz into “Gunks Gaming Guild and Café,” a place where people can gather to play board and other games while enjoying light fare. “After the trials and tribulations of the pandemic, my fiance and I thought, what better way to bring people together than through the magic of games?” wrote Gamble as part of the Planning Board application.” We are proposing to open a board game cafe, where local community members can sip on a cup of specialty coffee while being immersed in a round of their favorite game.” The model being considered would have a flat rate for use of any of 150 available board games, as well as space for collectible card and role-playing games.

This project will not involve any structural changes to the building.